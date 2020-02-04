Mike Pius

Silver Pacific Homes, a real estate investment company, which specialise in procurement of landed property, penultimate weekend received over 100 persons during the birth of a new estate (Southern Atlantic Estate) in Okunmosan Village of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

According to the managing director, Samuel Ikoje, Silver Pacific Homes has proven to yield the highest returns on investment (ROI) and the new estate is designed with the states of the art faculties in decent environment to accommodate intending landlords in the area.

“The estate is few minutes drive from the Dangote Refinery and La Champagne Tropical Resort at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. We help people to realise their dream of owning properties affordably. Silver Pacific Homes has emerged as a major real estate player in the development business of the Nigerian real estate market. We have helped scores of people to acquire plots of land without stress through our tailored investment schemes. People have over the month contributed to purchase plots of land through our various schemes.

We also offer building and construction services to clients using best practices and technologies available. With our team of civil engineers, architects and builder ready to take on your project, your satisfaction is guaranteed,” he said.

Ikoje said during the launching that buyer have the assurance that the N650,000 cost per plot in the estate covers their peace on the land without any intruder(omo oni le) problems.

He used the occasion to educate the audience on the land titles as suitable for any intending buyer.

Our real estate offerings cut across residential, commercial, industrial and advisory service. With a focus on affordable land and housing investment opportunity, we have created a simplified process of property acquisition.

Over the years since 2015 we have allocated over 300 plots of land to over 180 customers in various estate schemes.

It would be an honour from our team here to helping birth your land dreams.