Silverbird Entertainment, in partnership with BusinessDay Newspaper and digital events platform, Eventstracer, have announced plans to launch the Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit. The Circuit represents what the organisers termed a unique approach to solving the growth and stability challenges faced by small business in Nigeria.

During a media briefing that also included the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to announce their collaboration, Guy Murray-Bruce, Vice President of Silverbird Group, explained that in addition to finance, creating awareness for their products and services remains a challenge for small businesses.

“Silverbird is leveraging its media and real estate assets to create a platform that will provide small businesses with access to providers of what we have termed CHITTA, Capital, Health, Insurance, Technology, Training and Awareness. This CHITTA framework is vital to the sustained growth of small businesses.”

Commenting on the participation of BusinessDay in the Small Business Circuit initiative, General Manager, Adeola Ajewole, highlighted the commitment of the newspaper to the growth of small businesses in Nigeria.

She underscored the need to provide subsidised platforms through which small businesses can create awareness and promotion for their products and avoid the huge cost outlays they presently require to achieve this. Adeola explained that she expects small businesses to channel the savings from the media subsidy being provided by Silverbird, BusinessDay and Eventstracer into other needs such as working capital.

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, Adewumi Obakoya, a Director at Eventstracer, the official event website partner, said the digital platform would handle all registrations for the circuit and also serve as a news, data, content development and information platform for activities around the circuit, its exhibitors and visitors.

The Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit is a series of nine sector-specific small business events and seminars organised by Silverbird Entertainment to promote the stability and growth of SMEs. Each of the events will be held over three days.

The circuit will begin with Nigeria’s first ever flower event, the Lagos Flower Convention planned to hold over the weekend of August 9-11, 2019, and conclude in March 2020 with the Silverbird SME Award Night. All events will hold at the Atrium of the Silverbird Galleria in Victoria Island, Lagos.

From the event listing released, three events will potentially shape the excitement of the circuit, the Gifts and Wraps Event scheduled for late December 2019 and the double header Cake Delight and Valentine Flower Festival both scheduled for the week of Valentine in February 2020. The organisers expect that over its eight months duration, the circuit will welcome more than 150,000 visitors to see the 200 exhibitors across its nine industry events.