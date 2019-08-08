Chinyere Anyanwu

The Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit, an initiative created from the partnership between Silverbird Group, BusinessDay Media and EventsTracer to help promote the growth and sustainability of small businesses in Nigeria, has been launched in Lagos.

The SMEs circuit with the theme, “Interact and Sell More”, recently launched in Lagos, comprises a series of programmes which will span eight months starting from August 16-18.

Speaking on the occasion, the Silverbird Group Vice President, Guy Murray-Bruce, stated that, “an emerging need in national development has caused us to have a new dimension to our mission. That need is the sustainable development of new businesses in Nigeria.”

Murray-Bruce explained that, “to meet this need, Silverbird Entertainment is leveraging its media assets, radio and television and its real estate – Silverbird Galleria – to host the series of small events called the Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit. Our hope is that this circuit will become a platform through which small businesses can access the capital, health insurance, technology, training and awareness they desperately need to survive and grow.”

He further said, “the interactive sessions will lead them to sell more of their products and services. Given the high cost of creating awareness for products and services, Silverbird Entertainment and BusinessDay, through this circuit, have extensively subsidised the cost of media for small businesses and we urge them to take full advantage of this. At the end of the circuit in March 2020, I look forward to rewarding deserving exhibitors at the Silverbird Small Business Awards Night.”

Also speaking, the publisher of BusinessDay, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, who commended the efforts of the initiators of the “well-timed programme” noted that “around the world, especially in Nigeria, SMEs hold a very central and crucial position in the economy given their significant potential for job and wealth creation.”