The management of SIMAN Engineering Limited will inaugurate its Kano branch on Wednesday, February 19, 2021, as part of efforts to light up and empower rural communities in the country.

According to SIMAN’s Engineering CEO, Mrs. Anita Nana Okuribido, this is part of the expansion plan for the company in the green growth of Nigeria and West Africa.

It is also part of the company’s efforts to reach all the nooks and crannies of the country with renewable energy solutions for individuals, companies and more.

Over the years, Okuribido and her team have helped to proffer solutions to the myriad of rural communities’ challenges and bottlenecks in the renewable energy sector.

According to her, renewable energy is the way out of energy poverty. She said, “I strongly believe renewable energy would help the nation move forward and ensure that Nigerians have the supply of electricity that would be seamless with energy efficiency.

“Some of the benefits of using our green products and devices include reducing energy poverty in Nigeria; it enables the girl and boy child in science and technology-related fields and to function well according to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“In addition, our products help to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change in Nigeria,” she said.