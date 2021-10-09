The leadership of PCRC in Simawa has paid a thank you visit to the GMD/CEO of ADRON HOMES AND PROPERTIES, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King over the weekend.

Highlights of the meeting included formal appreciation of the Akile of Remoland and Babalaje of Simawa on his financial engagements on the most beautiful Police station building ever in the history of Ogun state and Nigeria presently.

At the meeting which was well attended, the Simawa PCRC executives had fantastic interactions with the GMD/CEO of ADRON HOMES AND PROPERTIES over vital issues bothering on security, policing and community relations for Simawa.

Thereafter, The ADRON GMD/CEO was presented with an official, duly signed letter of appreciation by the the Patron of Simawa PCRC, Deacon Ezekiel Olaniyi Taiwo.

Members of the SIMAWA PCRC executives who paid the courtesy visit include Balogun Olusegun Oketayo Otasanya (Chairman) Evang Kolade Segun- Okeowo jp (Vice Chairman) Chief Imam Olusesan Mojeed Muh-Jamiu (Treasurer) Deacon Ezekiel Olaniyi Taiwo (Patron) and Mr. Bolaji Sogunro ( Media Director/PRO)

In his response, Oba Adetola Emmanuel King pledged to support Simawa PCRC as the bonafide community-police security relation organ.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to making sure that the Simawa Police Station is the best in Nigeria in terms of beauty and facilities with a promise that the project will be ready before Christmas and commissioned by His Excellency Prince Dapo ABIODUN and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police.

Reporting…..

Bolaji Sogunro

Media Director

Simawa PCRC

