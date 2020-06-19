Zika Bobby

Simba Group has donated six of their advanced Apache RTR 200 motorcycles for use by the Lagos State Police Command.

Developed from the TVS Apache racing range, the motorcycles are used by Police and other security services in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Besides aiding security activities, they are used for personal transport in Egypt; Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Peru, Argentina, Columbia, Brazil and 40 other countries.

They were handed over at the Governor House Alausa and received by the Head of Service for Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola and the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Solape Hammond.

The Business Head, Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap said: “We commend the Lagos state administration for their leadership.”

during these unprecedented times.”

The Simba Group has been present in Lagos for over 30 years and our TVS vehicles are famed for their quality and durability. We are pleased to donate these motorcycles for the use of the Lagos police force for a safer Lagos.”