Simba TVS, the official Motorcycle and Tricycle of the Super Eagles at the weekend renewed its sponsorship contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). That extends its relationship with Nigerian football to 2022.

The grand contract signing ceremony in Lagos had in attendance top NFF officials, led by its President, Amaju Pinnick, as both partners agreed to work together to help further develop sports in the country.

Speaking for Simba Group, Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, Simba TVS assured that the company was committed to working together with the NFF to help develop football further in the country.

He stated: “Like all of us here in Nigeria, we at Simba TVS are extremely passionate about football and proud of our Super Eagles. We are delighted to be extending this partnership, which will enable us work closely with the NFF, the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons.”

He reminisced that as the “Official Motorcycle and Tricycle of the Super Eagles, Simba TVS played its part during major football events for the nation. “Fans will recall the ceremonial escort TVS keke gave the national team, as they departed for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and several other occasions,” he further said.

Simba Group Head of Marketing, Karthik Govindarajan added that Simba was in a joint journey to further develop football in Nigeria together with the NFF. “Like every Nigerian, we are proud of our footballers. And that is why we have been supporting the Super Eagles for the past two years. We are very happy to renew this agreement and partnership.