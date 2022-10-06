Napoli striker, Giovanni Simeone has praised Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen for his qualities on and off the pitch.

Simeone joined Napoli on a season-long loan from Hellas Verona in August, but with Osimhen’s quality, the Argentine was expected to play second-fiddle.

Osimhen started the season well, finding the net twice in the Partenopeans’ first two games. Unfortunately for him, he sustained a hamstring injury in Napoli’s 4-1 win against Liverpool on the 7th of September.

Surprisingly, Napoli has not missed Osimhen since his injury. In fact, they have been firing on all cylinders, with Raspadori and Simeone scoring a combined six in the Partenopeans’ last four games.

Osimhen is expected to be fit for action when Napoli travel to Cremonese this weekend. And his return could cause a selection headache for Coach Luciano Spalletti.

Simeone is aware that he could drop down the pecking order or strikers when Osimhen returns, but he only has praise for his 23-year-old teammate, whilst stating that the selection decision lies with Spalletti.