By Christian Agadibe

Fast rising singer, Chigozie Patrick aka Rudy Symple, has released a new single, Ogbe.

According to the singer, he is giving his fans a lovely treat with the release of the new song that carries the message of peace.

Commenting on the track, Rudy Symple said: “I use rap to speak about reality. I preach peace with my lyrics, and I want to use my music to heal souls. I am born and brought up in Adamawa State and I love doing music.

“My growing up was hard and rough, no money to promote myself, but I won’t give up; I will keep on pushing until God brings my destiny helpers. I will keep on pushing and working on myself until I get to the top and have a fan base.”

Rudy Symple named Simi as his celebrity crush. “My female celebrity crush is Simi, I like her sweet voice and her lifestyle. I like Flavour and his style. Flavour is my music father. I pray to work with him; I wish to feature him in one of my songs someday,” he stated.

