Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon is delighted after scoring in a 2-1 comeback win over PSG in the Ligue 1 encounter at Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was handed his 19th league start of the season against the Parisians but Julian Draxler put the hosts ahead three minutes before the break.

Nantes fought back in the second-half with Randal Kolo Muani netting the equaliser in the 59th minutes in the encounter.

Simon then scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 71st minute when he calmly tapped home the ball after a through pass from Muani before replaced by Abdoul Kader Bamba seven minutes from time.

Super Eagles star took his Instagram to celebrate the comeback win over the Ligue 1 holders.

Simon has now scored four goals in 24 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes now occupy the relegation playoff spot with 27 points from 29 matches, just a point away from safety.