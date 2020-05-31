Nantes’ winger, Moses Simon and Lille’s striker, Victor Osimhen have been nominated for the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize alongside nine other African stars.

The 11 nominees for the annual award, organised by Radio France International and France 24, were announced on Friday with the winner set to be revealed on June 29.

The other nominees are Reims’ centre-back, Yunis Abdelhamid, Saint-Etienne’s forward, Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s forward, Andy Delort, Metz’s star, Habib Diallo, PSG’s midfielder, Idrissa Gueye, Monaco’s striker, Islam Slimani and Rennes’ trio Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The shortlist is dominated by four Senegalese, with two Algerians, two Nigerians, one Gabonese, one Moroccan and also one Malian.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe won the 2019 edition before his switch to England after his fine contributions for Lille last season.

Simon, who is on loan from Levante, earned his nomination after ending the 2019-20 Ligue season as Nantes’ Player of the Season with a contribution of five goals and five assists in 26 league outings.

Osimhen, on his part, had an impressive debut Ligue 1 season with a tally of 13 goals and four assists in 27 matches for Lille.

Algeria duo, Slimani and Delort, also gave a good account of themselves in front of goal. Delort registered nine goals and three assists in 26 games for Montpellier, while Leicester City’s loanee, Slimani, returned nine goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances.

Mendy, Traore and Niang played crucial roles in helping Rennes secure a spot in the Uefa Champions League qualification round after a third-place finish in the league.