Simona Halep has made Wimbledon history by becoming the first Romanian to win the Grand Slam with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams.

Williams, who was aiming to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major wins, faltered through errors to concede a two-break 4-0 deficit, allowing Halep to serve out the first set in 26 minutes.

Halep rallied to break twice for a match-winning 5-2 margin and finished off the contest inside an hour on Centre Court.

It is Halep’s second grand slam triumph following her 2018 French Open, while Williams has lost three consecutive finals from her appearances in the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year.