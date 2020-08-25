The wife of the APC candidate in the Edo Governorship election, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, has assured women of plans in her husband’s manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, to empower and support them with investments in their businesses and protect them against abuse.

She gave this assurance while speaking at a campaign rally at Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, alongside other Edo APC Women leaders including the wife of the Deputy Governorship candidate, Hajia Nana Audu, and the APC State woman leader, Mrs. Betty Okoebor, met with excited supporters from Owan West, Owan East, and Akoko Edo local government areas who all declared their support for the APC and promised to vote the party at the polls.

Prof Idia said Pastor Ize-Iyamu has careful plans to expand the trade and businesses of the women with government support, improve security, especially in rural communities to ensure the protection of women and other residents, and to care for the elderly.

“We are here to tell you that our governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will boost your businesses, create jobs for your children, and take care of your welfare.

“He will also support your farming activities and ensure your markets have water and toilet facilities”, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu promised.

She said being a medical practitioner, she would assist her husband to revamp the health sector of the state if elected.

“Most of our hospitals lack doctors, nurses, drugs; I will contribute my professional experience to ensure that all these are provided in our state government hospitals so that you can access good medical services.

“I will ensure that elderly people and children with special needs get access to free medical services”, she added.

Besides, she said Pastor Ize-Iyamu will address the infrastructure decay in the state, especially in the education sector to improve learning in the state and ensure that children, including those in rural communities, gain access to quality education in conducive environments.

A voter education exercise was also conducted at the rally as the women were shown the right way to cast their votes.