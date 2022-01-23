By Christy Anyanwu

These days most women desire a fair skin. The adventure to beautify the skin leads to usage of different beauty products, which might also be harmful to the body. Despite the high prices of these products they also turn out harmful to the skin.

However, there are ordinary, simple remedies that could help you achieve a glossy, charming appearance. Try these common products and you are good to go: baking soda, lemon juice, tumeric, apple cider Vlvinegar, lemon/sugar scrub.

Baking soda: It pulls off dead skin cells and makes skin glow.

Lemon juice/tomatoes: Lemon helps prevent and as well as get rid of acne and discoloration. It has natural bleaching properties.

Tumeric: It has antiseptic properties and it is also great for fading skin discolorations and post-acne scarring.

Apple cider vinegar: This is a great product for oily skin; it clears the face of all the extra oil and regulates your skin PH levels.

Lemon/sugar scrub: It opens up and cleanses clogged pores.