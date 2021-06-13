By Cosmas Omegoh

All over the world, hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition of major concern. Medical practitioners call it the silent killer. It is a predisposing factor in cardiac and kidney diseases. For those who want to prevent hypertension or drastically reduce its severity, here is the panacea: avoid eating red meat from animals like cattle, goat and pig; eat a lot more vegetables and then live a life of making at least five persons happy each day.

His words: “Eat no four-legged animal; eat plenty of vegetables. And make sure you smile always; ensure that you make at least five persons laugh every day. Take it as a business,”

Today, a frightening number of Nigerians are hypertensive without knowing it. The Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), Dr Kignsley Kola Akinroye, recently told a national daily that “no fewer than 76.2 million Nigerians are hypertensive,” noting that “the prevalence of hypertension is about 38.1 per cent out of Nigeria’s estimated population of 200m people.”

On his part, Executive Director, Primary Health Management Centre, (PriHEMAC), Ibaban, Oyo State, added that a wide spectrum of Nigerians are hungry and angry. The present economic situation and the worsening insecurity confronting the populace together trigger a load of life-threatening emotional and psychological disorders among a large segment of Nigerians. Many, he said, are simply bearing their burden and going down with the load.

Ogundeji, who has been in medical practice for over 30 years, gave reasons the blood pressure of most people is shooting through the roof and killing people who just die “after a brief illness” as one would read in most obituary announcements. He said that if anyone embraces his solution, and apply them religiously, they are sure to keep hypertension at bay. He offered very useful tips.

How to know you are hypertensive

His words: “It is important to pay attention to how blood pressure can first be detected. The most common sign of high blood pressure is headache – frequent headache, dizziness, fainting spell and palpitation. Palpitation refers to the beating of the heart.

The person involved might be hearing the pumping of the heart because when there is high blood pressure, there is the tendency for the heart to beat excessively to force blood through the vessels with very high pressure. “One of the major causes of hypertension is when there is a hardening of the blood vessels. So the heart has to forcedly pump blood to pass the harden vessels. When the heart is doing so, there will be palpitation; and one hears the beating of the heart. Normally, you don’t hear the beating of the heart unless something is abnormal.

“If one is exercising, the blood pressure may normally rise under that circumstance. The heart forcefully pumps blood through the tissues of the body, but after the exercise it returns to it normal beating. So, palpitation is the beating of the heart which is not caused by exercise. But if palpitation continues for a while, then, one needs to be concerned about it. It also has to do with headache and blurring of the tissues that affect the eyes. There are indicative of hypertension.

What then is hypertension?

According to Ogundeji, hypertension is the force that the blood exerts on the walls of the blood vessels as the heart beats to circulate blood throughout the body. The normal pressure is 120/80 mmHg. The upper figure (120) is systolic pressure, which is the blood flowing away from the body to reach the tissues of the body while the lower figure, known as the diastolic, is the pressure in blood returning to the heart for pumping to the lungs for oxygenation.

He explains: “If the pressure is higher than what is normal, for a sustained period of time without treatment, there is likely going to be a problem. Many factors can affect the reading. One of them especially is age, lifestyle and unhealthy habits such as smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, etc.

“For the blood pressure reading, the normal for the upper value (systolic) is between 100 – 120 mmHg (millimetres of mercury) but for the individual, it can be up to 140 or 150 depending on age. Ordinarily, this could be regarded as abnormal. That is for the higher reading. The lower reading is normally 80. But if it is higher than 90, it is dangerous. If attention is not paid to it, it can lead to disastrous outcomes.”

Dangers in not checking blood pressure status

Ogundeji counsels that individuals should check their blood pressure regularly because “failure to measure it from time to time can easily cause rupture of the blood vessels. And if the blood vessel is ruptures in very sensitive organs, particularly the brain, it can lead to stroke.

The blood being released to the tissues of the brain exerts pressure and once there is pressure on the brain, the functions which that part of the brain carries out are obstructed and the area so affected might not be able to move.”

Low blood pressure

The other sibling of high blood pressure, Ogundeji said, is another medical condition called low blood pressure, which is as dangerous as hypertension: “Low blood pressure or hypotension is abnormally low blood pressure. This is detected when the top value in the reading (systolic) is lower than 90 and the lower value (diastolic) is lower than 60 mmHg. The symptoms include dizziness, fainting spell and blurred vision, among others.

“Low blood pressure can cause shock which could arise from loss of blood, and this could be life threatening when the victim experiences light headedness, confusion, cold, clammy pale skin etc. In this particular case the person will need immediate treatment.”

How to measure blood pressure

Blood pressure is measured with a special instrument called sphygmomanometer. There is no other way of detecting whether blood pressure is high or low. The instrument measures the rate at which the heart beats.

Why hypertension is rising

The prevalence of hypertension nowadays could be attributed to a lot of factors, as Ogundeji explained: “There is unrest here and there. There is poverty and tension all over. Many people are hungry; hundreds of thousands are angry. To these, add kidnapping, ethnic tension and marauding killer herdsmen in different parts of the country. These things are affecting people. People are just tensed up and cannot relax.

You the case of a father is unable to pay school fees for his children and the landlord is further putting pressure on him to pay rent. Workers are earning poorly, and the salaries when paid are just insufficient to meet the basic needs of the family. Moreover, there has been a major shift in dietary patterns and lifestyles that are not healthy for the body.”

How to avoid falling for hypertension

The key step is to adopt lifestyle modifications and dietary patterns that enhance health. In this regard, foods people eat play major role in staving off hypertension.

Hear him: “Simply, eat good food with a lot of fresh vegetables. You need to eat good meet, and the way to know good meat is to note the type of animal the meat comes from – that is, the number of legs it has. In terms of health and hypertension, the worst kind of meat comes from animals with four legs – goat, sheep, cattle and pig, etc. They provide red protein. Animals with two legs – chicken, turkey and other birds are good. They provide white protein. Then you have animals without legs; these include fishes, snail, periwinkle and other sea foods which also provide white protein. However, it is better to embrace eating no animal protein at all, instead eat a lot of vegetables and fruits in various creative ways.

“It has been seen that longevity and peace of mind are often highest among people who are vegetarians. Places where people live long lives are the places where they eat vegetables only. That is also where they have lower blood pressure.”

Next to food is getting adequate regular exercise. The average person, he advised, “should engage in exercise for a minimum of 30 minutes daily, whether it is walking or any other form of exercise, but make sure it is up to 30 minutes every day. Don’t drink too much of alcohol because it helps to spike up high blood pressure. Reduce salt intake considerably. Uncooked salt is bad for everyone. It is very important.”

To kill hypertension, as it were, Ogundeji further advised that people should give happiness. He put it this way: “Try to be in harmony with people around you. Give love to people around you. Make sure that you smile; make sure that at least five people around you laugh every day. Be conscious of it. Look for people to make happy every day. Make it a business. There is this unspeakable joy that comes to you by making people happy. Be happy with people; create a laughing environment; create an atmosphere for happiness around you. Make sure that people around you are at peace; settle quarrels, forgive people who have offended you.”