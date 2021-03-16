SIMS Digital Centre the official representatives of Samsung, Royal, Panasonic and other international brands in Nigeria has opened an ultra-modern branch in Ajah, Lagos.

Located at Lakeview Estate, Eleganza Complex, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, Lagos, the new SIMS Digital Centre is a state-of-the-art showroom offering a new immersive experience in electronics and home appliances shopping.

According to Mr. Fab Uzor, SIMS Executive Director, Corporate Services, “the new SIMS Digital Center in Ajah is positioned to serve residents around Chevron, VGC, Ajah, LBS, Sangotedo, Abijo and surrounding environs. This way they don’t have to go too far to enjoy the best combination of quality and price.”

According to the organisation, the ultra-modern experience center guarantees efficient customer service backed by an excellent after-sales support to all our customers.