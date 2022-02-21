SIMS Nigeria, official sales representative of Samsung electronics and other major brands, has announced its first White Friday sales, which comes up Thursday, February 25, 2022.

According to company, the rationale behind the White Friday initiative was to add positivity to the month of February and reward loyal customers.

Head of operations, SIMS Nigeria, Rajesh Raja, explained that the concept of White Friday was entirely that of SIMS Nigeria and seeks to offer consumers discounts beyond the traditional Black Friday sales.

Speaking to pressmen in Lagos, Raja explained that, “This is a new concept. Globally, during the months of November and December, you see a lot of promos going on, especially in Africa. We have started hearing a lot about black Friday, which is during November. Every time, it is announced, people take advantage of that.

“Globally, whether you talk about Africa or Asia or Europe, February is usually celebrated mostly as a black month. So, we came up with a positive initiative ‘White,’ which normally gives you a positive vibe.

“So, we came about this concept of White Friday. For this month, let us bring some positivity to it, and we brought some promos for consumers. Huge offers will be given to consumers on our electronic products, which will fit their pockets.”

The company’s executive director, corporate services, Fab Uzor, described the White Friday sales as the company’s way of giving back to loyal customers.

He said, in spite of the economic crunch that had stifled global economy, the White Friday sales would offer discount ranging from 20 per cent to 80 cent on some products on the set date.

The executive director said the promo would start from 9am and stop by 6pm, adding that the company hoped to continue with the initiative.