Super Eagles striker, Simy Nwankwo scored in added time to help ten-man Crotone play out a 1-1 draw against Benevento in their Serie A clash at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Sunday afternoon.

Crotone had already been relegated, but Benevento were still in with a chance of survival going into Sunday’s clash.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men started well, and they took the lead through Gianluca Lapadula in the 13th minute. Ten minutes later, they received a huge boost as Crotone were reduced to ten men after Vladimir Golemić was sent off for a professional foul.

However, Benevento could not make the advantage count, and they were left disappointed late in the game as Simy popped up in the third minute of added time to salvage a point for Crotone.