By EMMA JEMEGAH, with reports

Prolific striker, Simeon Nwankwo speaks on a wide-range of issues after another record-breaking season in Italy.

The Crotone goal banger in an interview on Gazetta dello Sport said former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu had been his idol since he was a teenager.

“Kanu has been my idol since childhood, a very important point of reference. For his history and both as a player and as a man. He has always overcome all the difficulties of his life. Watching him made me stronger.

“We have the same name and surname and it’s beautiful, but I’m not even 10% of what he was. I can’t even think of comparing myself to Kanu. He made football history, in his own way.

Simy became the only African to have scored in six straight games (against George Weah’s five) and the Nigerian to score the most goals in a Serie A season (20 against Obafemi Martins’ 11) but the Onitsha, Anambra State born striker said; “I do not know what to say. The truth is that all these numbers are nice, but I’ve never been a person who thinks about these things. It’s nice to hear that you have made great numbers and broken records of important players. At the end of the season I will do my own analysis.

The striker is however unsure if he would remain with Crotone, “I do not know. For now I’m in a place where I feel good and people love me, the transfer market doesn’t interest me.”