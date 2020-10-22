More Super Eagles players have shared messages of solidarity to the #End SARS protest on their social media channels.

The latest condemnation of Tuesday’s killings of peaceful protesters by soldiers came from Italy based forward, Simeon ’Simy’ Nwankwo, who described the development as so traumatic for him that coming home might be a tough task if the issues are not resolved.

The Crotone man added: “At this moment, seeing what happened, the way the military has been ambushing people from the videos, what will I tell my family? Will I be willing to take them to such a hostile place?

“Imagine driving with them and getting stopped and harassed for no reason. I have to think of the psychological effect it will have on them. People go through this psychological trauma, this torture. They don’t know the psychological impact they have on people.

“Nigeria is our country, we want a better Nigeria, but it is difficult.”

For the here and now, the forward is also suffering his own psychological trauma, saying that the joy of playing football has been sucked out of him.

He added: “Now, the way things are going, I can’t see the joy in scoring a goal, I can’t see the joy in celebrating. I put everything about the love, the fun on the back foot. But one thing is for sure, I will keep sweating, I will keep playing, I will keep scoring for the fallen heroes.