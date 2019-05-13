Super Eagles’ forward, Simy Nwankwo produced a man of the match performance to end his Crotone career on a high, as he scored one and assisted another in their 3-0 win over visiting Ascoli, AOIFootball.com reported.

Playing in his last game for the club, the Nigerian graced the pitch for the last time at the Stadio Ezio Scida, as he helped the home fans finished the season on a high.

The AFCON 2019 hopeful opened the scoring for the host five minutes before half time to notch up his 14th league goal of the campaign.

He then set up Stefano Pettinari three minutes after the restart to make it 2-0 to Crotone before Ahmad Benali made it 3-0 on the 57th minute to complete a perfect afternoon for the home fans.

The 27-year-old now left the club in high regard, with his 14 goals and 3 assists, helping the club to remain in the Serie B despite a rough start to the season.