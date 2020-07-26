Simeon Nwankwo is now top scorer in Serie B after he struck twice for Crotone to smash past Livorno 5-1 and win promotion back to the Italian top flight after a two-year absence.

‘Simy’ now has 20 goals after he first scored in the 35th minute, before he doubled his own personal tally from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. This is already a remarkable improvement from his haul of 14 goals last season.

And should he stay top of the goals chart, he will make history having previously also finished as goal king in the Portuguese second-tier league.

The huge win at bottom club Livorno gave Crotone an unassailable 65 points from 36 matches with two rounds of games to the end of the season.

They now join table toppers, Benevento, automatically back to the elite division.