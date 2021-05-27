It would seem that the talk about restructuring was an election-winning gimmick. But those in the ruling party who thought the matter had died with the ousting of the former government have seen how wrong they were. The Asaba Declaration, as the southern governors’ communiqué has been described, Is a clear show that the matter is beyond politics. It cuts across political divides.

Why did the Governors not present a memo on the matter to the President? Why did they choose to go public with their recommendations and their action? I hold that they did so because they know the President’s disposition on the matter. They also know that their counterparts in the northern region are most unlikely to lend their support to the issue. They want Nigerians to absolve them of blame in the matter. On May 11, 2021, the 17 governors in Southern Nigeria met in Asaba, Delta State. The problem, however, is with the controversial observations and resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum, beginning with their declaration of a ban on open grazing of cattle in every part of Southern Nigeria, their call for the convocation of a national dialogue; their demand for restructuring (state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national units, and practice of true federalism); and their resolve that appointments into Federal Government agencies must be reviewed in line with Federal Character. They have not really said anything new, but it sounded heavier and more resolute because they spoke in unison, as it were, and did so across party lines. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto once said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s lopsided appointments could have engendered a forcible change of government in some circumstances. He was shouted down but those in government have come to terms with the same reality though they chose to be mild with their language.

Voices in favour of restructuring multiplied by the day. The government did not seem comfortable with it. Former President Goodluck Jonathan had organized a National Dialogue, which was ridiculed and, in fact, boycotted by the opposition. They are now in power and have come to face the same reality. It was part of the strategy to oust the Jonathan regime. Restructuring is a tall order for this government. The Buhari regime showed early signs of sincerity when it matched words with action and set up a committee headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State. The committee submitted a report to the authorities of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the process came to a stop. At that point, it became clear that restructuring was a tall order for this government. The party began to stammer when issues of restructuring came to the table. It lost its voice. No one from the party tended to speak on the matter anymore. It was a sweet thing to say before the elections because it sounded nice. However, it lost its inviting aroma after the elections had been lost and won.

Now it has become obvious from the avalanche of security challenges, secessionist tendencies, blatantly skewed appointments, biting paucity of funds and sundry matters, everyone seem to be in agreement that the nation would be moving in great error if it continues to maintain the statuesque. The governors in southern Nigeria have seen that the nation was tending to act like a republic of cows if we did nothing about the issue of herders who roam around with cows in the 21st Century when the world has since moved on. They said open grazing was no longer permissible in their states, although lawyers have said only Benue State, which ironically is not counted in the South, has made the issue legal, given that the Benue State House of Assembly has passed a law to that effect. The states in the South need to go through the legal process to give proper effect to their pronouncement. Prices of foodstuff have shot through the roof because scores of people have been displaced from their farms, which is why something needs to be done. States want more powers, and perhaps more funds. It has been stated that the current revenue formula, which leaves the centre with the giant share, is not proper. The revenue formulae can be amended without restructuring. The real issue, in my view, is resource control and sincere leadership by the elite. Nigeria does not seem to be blessed with an elite that is not predatory. The kind of funds being recovered from various countries indicate that we need honest and sincere leaders amid restructuring.

If zones and states come into full control of resources in their area, does it guarantee that leaders would not become even more brazen in stealing from the funds? Patriotic and sincere leadership would be needed in the dispensation of such funds. In our clime, people seek office, not to serve and make an impact but to enjoy the perks of office, and line their pockets with public funds.

Funds have continued to be recovered from the late General Sani Abacha over 20 years after he had exited office. In the civilian dispensation, virtually all states have had issues of financial impropriety levelled against their governors. Some of them have done plea bargaining, thus returning fractions of their loot, while others have gone through the court process such that they have coughed out what they stole. When states control their resources, I pray that leaders would be like the Obafemi Awolowos of this nation, the Sam Mbakwes of this county, and leave their names in the sands of time, and not see the funds as more loot.

The glaring fact, though, is that Nigeria is not working as currently structured. The nation has never been more torn in the middle along ethnic and religious lines. Something must give.