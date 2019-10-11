Rita Okoye

Fast rising singer cum record label boss, Caxtro Blade has revealed that controversial actress, Sikiratu Sindodo is the inspiration behind his latest single entitled, Sindodo. Featuring Sugar Boy of Gworldwide, Caxtro stated that the song drops on or before December and has a naughty and seductive tune.

“I have this sound in my head since my university days in 2014 and I was just like, let me drop this. You can also trace it to the buzzing movie actress, Sikiratu Sindodo. The song should be out officially on or before December but Sindodo is out on all streaming platforms with a video. After Sindodo, I am dropping hip hop songs back to back to let rappers know that Caxtro Blade is here to dominate,” he said.

“My inspiration is life generally and of course, our environment. Life itself is an art. Music too is an art. I have an unreleased album which is almost ready. The album will project Nigerian music to the world on a more intellectual level. It is 10-tracker to be released in 2020. On the album we have Strange Face and Ye-ye among others. I want my voice to be respected as an authority the way we young rappers pay homage to legendary rappers like 2pac, Nas, JayZ, RickRoss, Jcole, Mode9, Casper Nyovest, and Young6ix.”