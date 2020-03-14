Emma Njoku

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Dr. Peter Singabele, a former member of the Executive Committee of the federation and member of the Committee on Sports Medicine of the Confederation of African Football, as head of the panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding last weekend’s death of Nasarawa United FC player, Chineme Martins, during a Nigeria Professional Football League match in Lafia.

Other members of the 12-man panel are the Chairman of Imo State Football Association and former first vice president of the NFF, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam; respected technocrat and retired senior civil servant, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola; Head of Sports Medicine of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Paul Onyeudo; President of the Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez; Chairman of NPFL Club Owners, Barr Isaac Danladi and Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar.

The committee is mandated to investigate the medical, security and administrative lapses which led to the untimely demise of the defender, who slumped during a match between his club and Katsina United at the Lafia City Stadium, last Sunday, and died before he was taken to hospital.

According to a statement from the NFF Communications Department, yesterday, the panel is also expected to recommend sanctions and other appropriate measures to forestall a recurrence of the ugly incident.

It is also expected to consider and advise on clinical matters, in order to promote the highest standards of professional practice, including clinical education for players and coaches.