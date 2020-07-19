Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 257 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 47,912.

Of the new cases, five are imported, eight are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

According to the ministry, 98 per cent of the new infections are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

On Sunday, 253 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 44,086 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 181 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 3,618 patients, who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Altogether 27 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection. (Xinhua/NAN)