The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration for a second term in office.

Lee, in a letter, said:”Nigerians have entrusted Buhari with a fresh mandate to lead the country towards greater prosperity and national unity”.

“Please accept my congratulations on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You ran a spirited campaign, and Nigerians have entrusted you with a fresh mandate to lead the country towards greater prosperity and national unity,” he said.

The prime minister said “Nigeria is an important partner for Singapore.

“Our countries work closely at international fora such as the United Nations. Bilaterally, the relationship is also strong.

“I am happy that since our last meeting at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018, we have deepened our collaboration across several areas, including oil and gas, trade and investment, education, and agro-processing.

“When I receive your Special Envoys Ibrahim Gambari and Muhammadu Indimi in February, they briefed me on your efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s economy, tackle corruption, and combat terrorism.

“I wish you every success as you strive to achieve these goals in your new term, and look forward to working with you to expand our bilateral cooperation further”.

Buhari was first sworn-in as president for a fist-term on May 29, 2015 and commenced a new term of another four years on Wednesday.

