Former Lagbaja backup singer and actress, Yinka Davies is bereaved! She lost her first son, Jeremiah on Saturday January 30, 2021.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun on grounds of anonymity, Jeremiah whom Yinka had with arts impresario, Ayo Bankole 28 years ago, had been battling with toothache for a while. But on Saturday the ailment deteriorated and he suddenly succumbed to the cold hands of death.

The source said: “This is a very strange death. Have you heard of a person dying of toothache? That is what happened to Yinka Davies’28-year-old son, Jeremiah whom she had with Ayo Bankole. He had this tooth ache that he had been treating for a while and which was giving him problems. He was even taken to the hospital and treated. However, he fell sick again and died from complications resulting from the toothache. This is a very trying time for Yinka Davies. May the Lord console her.”

Meanwhile, Jeremiah was buried today, Sunday January 31 in a quiet ceremony. Attempts to reach Yinka Davies or family members for comments were not successful.