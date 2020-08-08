Multi talented Nigerian entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma who recently launched her new beauty product, Annjay Sexy Shaper has released some lovely photos for the delight of her fans.

Annjay who is also a recording artiste has worked hard to make a notable impact for brand and the Nigerian music industry at large.

In line with the celebration of the successful launch of her Sexy Shaper, Annjay released some breathtaking photos on her Instagram page.

Annjay Sexy Shaper is coming after the grand success of her other beauty brands; Annjay Hair, Annjay Lashes, Annjay Cosmetics and Cura Sunglasses.

The new product according to the Singer, is for all kinds of woman who wants to bring sexy back in her lifestyle and quite affordable for all. “It’s very affordable. It’s what any body from any background can buy. We have a lot of women in our society today with potbelly and it is really disturbing. Some would say ‘my husband say I no fine again, I’m no longer attractive’. The good news is that Annjaysexy Shapers is here to help every beautiful woman out there with a potbelly to get back to shapes. We want to restore women’s confidence back. Our products are not made in Nigeria and they are quite affordable too.”