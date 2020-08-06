By Tony Ogaga

Popular hip-hop singer, Didi (Dada Dolapo) has added his voice to the chorus of Nigerians lamented the canker worm called rape currently ravaing the country. Didi said that it was sad that sexual abuse, domestic violence and the abuse of children are thriving in our society adding that it was time to put a stop to it.

In a chat with The Sun Didi said: “They are our mothers, sisters and daughters and we owe them our love and protection no matter what. For too long our society has placed the blame on the victims instead of the abuser, saying things like ‘why is she dressed like that?’ ‘Why did she go out with him?’ Why will she go drinking with such guys?’ And this has given the abusers boldness to continue as they justify their bad behavior while destroying young and promising lives. And when this victims cry out, they are stygmatised, punished and suffer in silence.”

Didi stated that it is not enough to sit down and point fingers because it is our duty to rise up and teach our young ones while they are still teachable.

“Government has a lot to do in this regard. Government should create a friendly and enabling environment for victims while also encouraging them to speak up, offering counseling and a support system, instead of stigmatizing them.”

Born and bred in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Didi has been unrelenting in using his music to preach love, equality and justice and has always urged other artistes to rise up and lend their voices to the course in order to create awareness about rape.

Born in the early 90s, the young talent was greatly influenced by late Fela Anikulpo Kuti among a host of other conscious musicians from a very tender age and this has contributed immensely to his passion and thus informed his stand on issues relating to violence against women.

Didi concludes by saying he is set to release new music soon where he plans to address more of these issues combined with timeless Afro beat tunes.