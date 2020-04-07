Following his chart-topping hit song/video “Joromi”, super-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Fecent Ricco, has revealed details of his upcoming project and collaborations.

The singer who is also the frontline artiste for Ricco Breed disclosed this via his official handle @facentricco and on Instagram Live that he is currently working on a new project in which he is targeting a number of collaborations.

Fecent Ricco while hinting on the new project, also took time out to clear the air following rumours on social media and some news outlets alleging him of having romantic ties with a top Nollywood Actress (name withheld). In recent weeks there have been growing speculations about the Joromi singer after media reports alleged to have spotted him several times hanging out with the said actress in hotels in South Africa and Dubai.

The singer has however denied these rumours, describing them as spurious and unfounded.

Fecent Ricco, who has endeared himself to a huge number of people, has continued to grow his fan base by releasing hit after hit songs. The singer has shown beyond doubts that he is ready to take the music industry by storm as every music he releases comes with a unique style and a feel of afrobeat highlife.

Shortly after announcing the launch of the new project, fans have taken to social media to anticipate what they believe would be another banger album from the superstar, and from the look of things they are sure to get impressed as the singer has promised his fans of a continued rise in tempo and more of quality music.