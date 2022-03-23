Fast rising recording artiste I. Uk @officialiuk recently released a special advocacy song, titled “Hard Drugs Kill”, which addresses the menace of drug abuse.

The singer, who is also a former President of Mass Communication Students’ Association at then Lagos State Polytechnic (now Lagos State University of Science and Technology), said the song was motivated by a particular heart-breaking scenario in Lagos, where a Nigerian youth in his twenties suddenly went crazy like a real lunatic.

According the musican who is also called “The Transfortainer”, the young man suddenly started acting violently and very irrationally on a street broad-day-light, he pulled his clothes and threw his Android phone on the glass frames of a nearby boutique and broke the glasses. He further hit his shirtless body on the broken glasses, so it tore his body and he bled. Then he started running so recklessly that any moving vehicle could have knocked him down.

At the end of it, it was discovered that the boy had indulged in the abuse of a hard drug with the street name “Colorado”.

After the sad event, he was inspired to write, record and release the advocacy song, in which he featured JChrizie, his producer.

I. Uk is into positive and godly , which cut across various various genres – “so I am very intentional about creating songs that constructively address societal issues, because I am out to touch multitudes of lives, to shine the Divine light on the darkness of many, bring hope, healing, joy, riches and freedom to many via the Truth. It sounds quite mysterious but it is real and it is happening”, the artiste said.

He promises to bring rare kind of musical works into the industry and change the musical atmosphere in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

“I promise I will never disappoint. The truth is that some my bests are yet to be released, but soon in the next couple of months”, he added.

Prior to the “Hard Drugs Kill”, I. Uk had released another advocacy song titled “One People” in campaign against racism and xenophobia.

I. Uk will soon shoot a “creatively enlightened music video of the Hard Drugs Kill song to further elaborate the message and sensitize the public on the self-destructive consequences of drug abuse”.

The Transfortainer also plan to release his debut album by the end of the year, after releasing series of singles.