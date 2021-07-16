An upcoming singer, Abigail Semande Chiedozie, whose stage name is AB Thriller, has teased the members of the “Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) in her new song, entitled “Stingy men”

Recently, some Nigerian men announced on the social media that a strange association which goes by the name, Stingy Men Association of Nigeria, has been founded. They attributed their action to the harsh economic situation in the country and flaunted their Identity cards on the social media. The men, according to their rules, would not give their wives or girlfriends money but rather prefer the women take care of themselves and ensure that they give the men all that they want.

Describing themselves as middle class Nigerian men who have little or nothing to offer to their women in terms of money, they promised to show love and attention to these women.

However, AB Thriller, in her newly released track, teased such men by creating an hillarious and imaginary scenario where the ladies of such men also decide not to give them attention for several days. As a result of such development, the men began to experience emotional trauma and physical pains, particularly in form of waist pains. The singer then uses this imaginary scenario to advise that women are very essential to men and as such, should be pampered and well catered for.

In another track, tagged ‘Odun Yi’, by the singer, prays to the heavens for a financial breakthrough while appreciating God for a wonderful gift of a healthy life.

The themes of love, patience and prosperity also feature in her other thrilling three tracks tagged: Ololufe, Turn by Turn and Money.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the songs, she said that social issues trigger her to compose and sing songs: “For instance, the inspiration to write the track Stingy men” came when the case of stingy men association brewed up in Nigeria so I decided to talk about it.”

She further explained, “I can say my kind of song is Juju, and mine is funky juju, because it is full of afro and hip hop.You can easily dance to the beat,”

AB Thriller has her mentor in the music industry as King Sunny Ade, Angelina kidjo, Pasuma Wonder and the iconic Lagbaja. She says her philosophy of life is simply: “This life is turn by turn, Do your best and leave the rest.”

The artiste is presently working on her second album. She is being managed by Ibrahim Faleti who has worked over the time with several top shots in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

