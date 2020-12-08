Two years after the Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Geoffrey Onyeama, lamented that the convergence criteria for single currency adoption in the sub-Saharan Africa were yet to be met by the ECOWAS countries, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has offered roadmap to his colleagues in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) on how to find a way around the convergence debacle.

Onyeama, at the end of the 54th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Saturday, December 22, 2018, had explained that there were certain criteria that needed to be fulfilled for a region to achieve the single currency adoption, which were not yet fully addressed by the various ECOWAS countries.

“There is a roadmap, the convergence criteria that have to be satisfied before we can really get to the stage of a single currency. In ECOWAS, we have a group of countries that, in essence, almost have a single currency mechanism in place and we have other countries that have their own currencies and being able to align all these is going to take some time,” he stated..

Shedding more light on the convergence criteria, an analyst, Marcel Okeke, a former Chief Economist/ Group Head, Research & Economic Intelligence Group at Zenith Bank Plc, but now the Lead Consultant, Mascot Consult Limited, said a “single currency for the region comes with some challenges and criteria that many of the members countries will not be able to meet.”

According to him, “a country like Nigeria and other countries must not have inflation rates that are double digits. They must not have exchange rates that move up and down. So, there must be stability in all those indicators across board. Many member countries, as at now, have not attained this feat”.