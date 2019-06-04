Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, to point out the ills of her husband’s government during a “pillow talk.”

Twice, recently, the First Lady openly criticised the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) as lacking in reach and not getting to desired beneficiaries.

She gave instances of her home state of Adamawa, Kano and recently, Katsina, her husband’s home state, where the SIP has not reached poor Nigerians it was designed for.

She also spoke about security agencies’ approach to resolving banditry in the North.

Yesterday, when he hosted the editorial board of a social media platform, Penpushing Media, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, at Oke–Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, the former president commended the first lady for openly speaking about her displeasure about happenings in the country but advised her to present them to her husband in a “pillow talk.”

The former president reportedly said this in a statement released in Abeokuta, by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, during the group’s visit.

Obasanjo also commended the president’s wife, and added that her position is good for the development of the country.

“It is nice that the president’s wife is talking, I think she did well and, maybe, she should also have a pillow talk with the president.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. And, it is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively.

The elder statesman equally advocated for more advocacy and sensitisation, by the media, to get the desired change in Nigeria.

Obasanjo said advocacy would raise awareness “and, we have to put all things on the table; to address these problems.

“Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.”

Earlier, in her address, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Mrs. Funke Fadugba, said the visit was to intimate the former president with the programme of events for the third anniversary lecture of the organisation.

On May 26, the first lady slammed the N500billion Social Investment Programme of her husband’s administration, saying it failed “woefully” in the North in particular.

Aisha, who comes from Adamawa State, said the situation in her home state, as far as the implementation was concerned, was pathetic.

She cited Kano, a highly-populated northern state, as another example where she believed the programme failed, despite the huge funds the Federal Government budgeted for it.

The SIP is domiciled in the office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, but, its direct implementation is done by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment, Mrs. Maryam Uwais.

Mrs. Buhari bared her feelings in Abuja during an interactive programme she organised for women at the Presidential Villa.

Not done, the president’s wife, last Saturday, urged the SIP to support poor people in Katsina State including those devastated by banditry. She was in Batsari, Katsina, to distribute relief materials to victims of banditry and said although N500 billion was released by the federal government, to assist vulnerable Nigerians, only a few had benefitted. When she asked the IDPs if any of them had received the N10,000 assistance from the SIP, the response was negative.