Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has responded to claims made by the Presidency, over its position on the management of Social Investment Programme (SIP).

Reacting to allegations made by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, the Senate said the issues raised in her statement were extraneous.

Media aide to the President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, while reacting, claimed that the position of the Senate was misinterpreted by the presidential aide on SIP.

The presidential aide had while reacting, said only about N600 billion was given to her office, representing less than 40 per cent of the total approved sum between 2016-2019.

She said she needed to set the records straight so that the public will not be misled. She said she handed over the responsibilities to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in October 2019.

The statement released by Lawan’s office read: “It is true that the leadership of the National Assembly pointed out gaps in the implementation of NSIP. As the representatives of the people, it is a key constitutional mandate of the legislature to oversight, review and make recommendations for better implementation of important programmes of government.

“The observations made by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, captured the views of many Nigerians. These observations also reflect the feedback from the people they represent who are the target beneficiaries of the scheme.

“We, therefore, take strong exception to the innuendo by the presidential aide that her rejoinder was issued towards ‘safeguarding the entitlements of the poorest of Nigerian citizens, whose benefits are likely to cease because they are not known or connected to NASS members or any other person of influence.’ That the insinuation is unfair to the members of the National Assembly and entirely baseless.

“Public office holders should be receptive to constructive ideas and suggestions expressed to enhance service delivery and to improve the performances of public projects and institutions.

“The leadership of the National Assembly is committed to sustaining its cordial working relationship with the other arms of government as it has seen the benefits of this approach in the improved environment and speed of policy and decision making.

“But this commitment will never deter or discourage it from asserting its considered views in promotion and defence of good governance.

“We urge officials and agencies of government to exploit their access to the legislature in making clarifications before reacting to newspaper reports on its deliberations.”