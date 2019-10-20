Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Government at the weekend hailed its array of Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), disclosing that 620,947 620,947 poor and vulnerable Nigerians were currently benefiting from the national cash transfer programme.

The Special Assistant to the President on SIPs, Mrs Maryam Uwais, speaking on television, said although 1,491,296 households comprising (6,056,872 individuals had been captured on the National Social Register (NSR), 620 947 of them were currently receiving monthly payments and being supported by trained community facilitators.

The Presidential aide also clarified that N400 billion was budgeted for SIPs in the 2020 budget as has been the tradition since 2016; and not N30 billion being quoted in some quarters.

She said: “Nothing has changed in the budgeting cycle as relates to the SIPs. It has always been pegged at N400 billion, while another hundred billion naira has been domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Finance as counterpart of the Social Housing Fund.

Uwais expressed the hope that shortfalls in budgetary releases in the last three years would be urgently addressed to immediately improve the living standards of poor citizens.

On her recent award by Schwab Foundation, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum WEF, Mrs Uwais said she was overwhelmed by the international honour, saying it underscores the efforts of the Buhari administration to improve the lot of economically-disadvantaged citizens through its social protection schemes.