From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation concluded plans to hold its 7th annual lecture on Leadership and Good Governance, tagged “COVID-19: Way Forward for Northern Nigeria Economy”, this weekend, experts are expected to find solutions to poor economy of the North.

The lecture series is held annually where experts, analysts, policy makers and stakeholders converge to discuss topical issues and proffer solutions to them.

A statement by MD/CEO, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, said:

‘This 2021 annual lecture and awards will be held under the Chairmanship of H.E. Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong Executive Governor of Plateau state and Chairman of Northern States Governors Forum at the Conference Hall of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on Saturday 29th May 2021 by 10AM prompt. Chief Host for the annual event is Mal Nasir Ahmed el Rufai Executive Governor of Kaduna state.

‘World renowned economists Professor Nazifi Abdullahi Darma (University of Abuja), Prof Ummu Jalingo ( Director Center for Social and Economic Research Federal University Dutse) Dr Mohammed Sagagi ( Vice Chairman Presidential Economic Advisory Council) and Dr Sarah Alade (former CBN deputy Governor) will analyse Northern Nigeria Economy and proffer solutions.

‘Special Guests at the event include Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Hon Ministers, Royal Fathers, Religious Leaders, heads of MDAs and all stakeholders.

‘Two prominent elder statesmen who have made immense contributions to the development of the country will also be honoured at the event.’