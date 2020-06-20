Sir Emeka Offor Foundation has expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian government for its efforts in making the country to attain polio-free status.

The Foundation, in a press statement signed by its Founder, Dr. Emeka Offor, said, it is delighted with the great news about Nigeria being accepted by Africa’s Regional Certification Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) as a polio-free country.

“I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating this great achievement,” he noted. The statement observed that, “for more than a century, polio has continued to ravage the whole world. In 1988 alone, about 350,000 cases of polio were estimated in 125 countries. Today, history has been made in our country, with this pronouncement.”