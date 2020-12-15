The life of Chief Sir Emmanuel Nwagbo Madekwe OFR is a testimony of humility of background, hard work, generous social relationship and total submission to the will of God.

Born of humble parents, Nze Nwajiugo Obumneme Madekwe and Madam Mercy Nwaylbunwa Madekwe In lsu Umu-Ezedim Village, Oba, Idemill South Local GOvertnflet Area of Anambra State in 1946, Sir Emmanuel Nwagbo Madekwe OFR started his early primary education in the famous central school, Oba, 1952-1958 and later undertook extra-mural studies in business management and entrepreneurship at Onitsha where he plunged himself into textile trading. So outstanding were his enterprise, industry, doggedness and versatility that In little time he had become one of the leading textile merchants in Nigeria representing all the major textile manufacturers in the country. From textile business, he branched into diverse fields of business spanning mass transit, goods haulage, manufacturing, construction, real estate, banking, insurance, hospitality and other various diverse business fields. He distinguished himself by his enterprise, industry and dedication to cause, consuming love for humanity and observably possessing the rare talent of making the best of bad situations. He had strong interest in rural transformation which he viewed as the basis for real development in Nigeria which was why he took up the challenge of absorbing the army of unemployed rural youth into gainful employment in his various companies and establishments. He also developed human capacity through trade by provisioning start-up capital for many people and furthermore by providing the type of training required for each type of trade thereby alleviating poverty and creating financial independence in the process for many people. He also provided social amenities too numerous to mention in the rural areas and worked silently to ensure that our country makes meaningful development that touches the lives of citizens.

Here is a man of humble beginning who through strength of character, faith and hard work has propelled himself to the highest social and economic strata of society yet avails himself to the poor and needy who he continued to uplift throughout his lifetime. His various businesses, factories and enterprise provide decent livelihood directly or indirectly to thousands of Nigerians in all partt of the country.

Notable among them are the famous New Tarzan Motors Ltd, Choice Flour Mills Ltd, Stena paper Mills Ltd, Mavid Nigeria Limited, Commodore Global Servicesttd, and Broad-link Global Ltd. He was also the chairman of First Tarzan Motors Ltd, Commodore Hotels Ltd, Odu investment Company Ltd as well as an Executive Director on the board of Oba Community Bank Ltd and Destiny insurance Company Ltd. Chief Madekwe by any standard was an accomplished businessman and a highly respected community leader who continued to contribute toward enhancing the social, educational and economic development of the South East in particular and the Nigeria nation in general. His philanthropic activities cut across barrier of ethnicity or tribe and in spite of .1 his achievements; he remained very humble and believed in God Almighty. His ability to combine all these admirable qualities has made him a giant among rnen who struggle to make Nigeria great. In recognition of his outstanding virtues and in appreciation of his services to Nigeria, he was awarded the tit., dignity and all the privileges of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic by His Excellency Or.Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, G.C.F.R President , Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 29 day of September, 2014

Chief Madekwe, an illustrious son of Oba was the Odu of Oba and the Eze-Odu !dem, and was popularly referred to as the Nkataukwu na eri mmill ka aru ya nine ra. Among the many other leadership positions, honors and awards held by this most eminent personality include:

• Mernber of the Ancient and Noble order of Knight of St. Christopher

• Fellow Institute of sales management of Nigeria

• Honourary Life Vice President, Onitsha Chamber of Comrnerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture

• National Patron, Peoples Club of Nigeria International

• Grand Patron Men’s Christian Fellowship, All Saints Cathedral Ortitsh3.

• Patron Oba women patriotic union

• Grand Patron, Friends Klub Xclusive

• Patron Travelers Club of Nigeria

• Grand Patron of St. Paul’s Anglican Church Oba

• Ambassador of Christ St. Paul’s Church Oba

• Patron, Girls & Boys brigade, St. Paul’s Church Oba

• patron, Order of Dollar Klobb Exclusive of Nnamdi Azikiwe University

• Member ‘dem. Social Club of Nigeria

• Award of Honor as a pillar and ambassador of the Church byAlotbflglf. Community

• Award of Honor as a prestigious mernber, Peoples Club of Nigeria International Onitsha Branch

• Award of Excellence for good works towards humanity by National Association of Industrial Physics Abia State

• Certificate of Merit Award by Oba Students Association ofNttoeedldol University Awka

• Diocesan Merit Award (DMA)

Chief Sir Emmanuel Nwagbo Madekwe OFR was happily married to lady Paths Obumneke Mad ekwe (Nee Umeakul . devout Christian , mother and Businesswoman with whom he shared divine love made in heaven and their marriage was blessed with six children who are all well trained a. aptly equipped with university and professional education. For Odu, his wife and children are precious gift from God; no wonder they were very dear to him. loved them greatly that he gave them everything a good husband and father: give to his loved ones and more All his children survived him as grownup, married and established responsible men and women with children to the God.

Thursday, 4 day of June 2020 confirmed that the great 05 0.00 but a sin here on earth and thus, he took his final bow and went to sleep in the Lord:- Consequently, the only thing that will continue to speak for him hetoetotehis good works and the legendary legacies he left behind.