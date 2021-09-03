If a birthday is worth celebrating, then turning 60 calls for klinking of glasses amid toasts to an achiever and trend-setter.

It was celebration galore for Sir Joachim Chuks Amangbo, the Worthy President of Commandery 557, Knights of St John International (KSJI), Lagos, as he celebrated his 60th birthday on August 29, 2021.

Rather than celebrate with the rich and mighty, Sir Amamgbo spent time with the less privileged. Indeed it was a week of fun and excitement, as activities for the celebration started on Monday, September 22, when the celebrant, in the company with the parish priest of CKC, Akowonjo, and other reverend fathers, family members and friends, celebrated with the widows at CKC, Akowonjo. The celebrant also visited the Elderly People’s Home in Mushin and the Orphanage Home, Ketu, and presented gifts to them.

On Wednesday, Sir Amamgbo and his entourage visited orphanages in Akowonjo and Idimu and, on Thursday, they were at the School for the Blind, Surulere, and later in the day visited the Orphanage Home, Iju. In all these places, he presented gifts to them and gave them words of encouragement.

Sunday 29 September was the climax of the events when family members, friends, the Church community and members of the Knights of St. John International celebrated the man that is described as “Charity Personified”. The Church honoured him with an award for his immense contributions to the Church and humanity.

After the Mass, the celebration was done in the open field with a large numbers of dignitaries and various cultural groups entertainedy the audience.

