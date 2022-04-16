Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu is definitely not your run-off-the-mill businessman. With many decades in the gaming business, his experience has truly been exceptional, and his success story can aptly be described as phenomenal. For the Octogenarian Ogun State-born billionaire who started the betting business at the time many were scared of venturing into it in Nigeria, the chairman of Premier Lotto’s bold move has launched him into an exceptional prosperity. With a clear vision, hard work and unwavering dedication, Adebutu has beaten all odds to become a big player and a glittering light in Africa’s business climate. And today, awards and honours are not new to the philanthropist. The tycoon has lost count of honours on his mantelpiece, just as more keep pouring in within and even beyond the shores of African continent. All in appreciation of his business acumen as well as his numerous contributions to humanity.

Latest honour for the foremost business mogul came last Saturday in London, United Kingdom where the Oodole Oodua was honoured by the Euro Knowledge, a London-based communications consultancy outfit, with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence 2022. At a glittering event held at the House of Lords in London, Adebutu, alongside select awardees, was recognised during the Euro Knowledge Leadership Philanthropy Forum —an event to honour personalities providing excellent leadership in their respective fields, as well as for their exemplary contributions to the society. While conferring the prestigious award on Adebutu, Euro Knowledge acknowledged that the Nigerian iconic businessman’s philanthropic gestures are second to none and have made tremendous impact on thousands of individuals. The award ceremony was attended by captains of industries, policymakers, and business magnates, among others drawn across the globe.

