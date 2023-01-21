There is that popular saying: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

This best sums up the feelings of billionaire mogul, Chief Kessington Adebutu and his children towards the absence of late Chief Mrs. Rosemary Adebutu. The Delta State-born wife of the lotto tycoon had succumbed to the vice-like grip of the proverbial grim reaper on Saturday January 9, 2021. The beautiful socialite had developed a severe cold and malaria symptom and was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, where she was brought into the highbrow facility dead before any help could reach her.

The shocking news of the billionaire’s wife had hit many, especially her family and friends, like a heavy blow because days before she breathed her last, she had been livelier and very upbeat. And since her demise, their hearts have been indescribably heavy.

But her loved ones are comforted with the fact that she lived a fulfilled life and impacted humanity positively. Two years on, the deceased only daughter, Temitope Adebutu-Obasanjo, a magistrate, has not ceased to go emotional with soul-stirring messages every year. She has founded and funded a foundation —Rosemary Obiageli DaCosta Adebutu Foundation, RODAF— to keep her mother’s memory and celebrate her ideals and legacy of hard work, enterprise, philanthropy, bravery, courage and most especially of honesty. Through the foundation, Temitope has vowed to touch lives and to impact society positively with the main objective of leaving the world a better place.