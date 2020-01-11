Who is going to stop billionaire businessman, Odole Kessington Adebutu? For the Octogenarian deep pocket, giving back to the society is becoming his second nature. Indeed, philanthropy comes naturally to him as he gives effortlessly and without blinking an eyelid. Adebutu is not your kind of billionaire that calls for publicity over any donation or welcome praises over his acts of humaneness. His legendary philanthropic gestures have been felt in all aspects of life including to educational institutions and in the area of empowerment.

For those who frequent the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, they would definitely have seen the alarming state of infrastructure decay of the national monument.

But as one of the special guests at the recent launch of Adoption Campaign by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the Civic Centre in Lagos, Adebutu, who owns Premier Lotto, a foremost betting company, stunned other guests including the Minister, Sunday Dare, when he pledged to renovate the stadium and restore its lost glory.

The Minister had called on corporate bodies and privileged individuals to salvage the magnificent structure from total collapse. Adebutu, fondly called Baba Ijebu, also gave an assurance to change the face of Daura Stadium in Katsina, with world class equipment.

The two projects will cost the Ogun State-born philanthropist billions of naira to execute, but he cares less. Sources close to the billionaire said all he cares for is just to give back to the society that has given him both fame and wealth. His foundation, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, apart from donating buildings and equipment particularly to various educational institutions in Nigeria, has been empowering thousands of youths from different parts of the country.