Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described former Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, retd, as a man passionately committed to the welfare of the Police, even after service.

He said Sir Okiro has had an eventful and long distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force, and it was appropriate that a biographical account of his life has been published as a fitting crown to his illustrious and eventful life in public service.

The Vice President spoke in Abuja yesterday at a book launch of ‘Mike Mbama Okiro Striking Footprints’ written by Dozie Okebalama.

Osinbajo who was represented at the event by Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser on Economic Matters, said he had known Sir Okiro when he served as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police at a time he, Osinbajo was the Attorney General of the state

“Sir Mike Okiro’s story is one of tenacity, resilience and uncommon determination to succeed against all odds. For nearly 20 years ago, I had the single honour to work with him when I was the Attorney General of Lagos state and he was serving as the Commissioner of Police in Lagos.

“I found him to be uncommonly responsive and diligent Officer whose professionalism shun through. He was a real partner in progress in the business of law enforcement and we enjoyed fruitful working relationships. Subsequently, I was delighted to note that his star continued to rise in the years that followed.

“One of the reasons why so much goodwill accrues to Sir Okiro today is his commitment while in office to the welfare of the ranks and file, his introduction of the Police housing scheme, police games and participation of officers in the National Health Insurance Scheme, and his successful advocay for the welfare of officers, set him apart as a leader with extreme interest in the wellbeing of the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force “.

The Vice President said Sir Okiro is well committed to thinking through the challenges of the Nigeria Police, eventhough he has retired from the Police Service Commission, he has continued to make positive contributions to the development of the Police.

On his part, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan commended the numerous contributions of Sir Okiro while he was in office and sited as an example, the establishment of chaplaincy in Police barracks.

Sir Okiro said he always strived to make more friends than enemies, pointing out that the production of the book started in 2008.

He urged everyone to know his/her root as it would be beneficial in future stressing that “I did not know my root before. It’s through the book that I rediscovered myself “.

The book, which was reviewed by Sam Omatseye had many dignitaries in attendance.