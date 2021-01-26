The Sir Paul Obi Foundation , a non-partisan, non- profit making body floated by the Company Secretary of NIPCO Plc , Mr Paul Obi has marked its third year of inauguration with offers of scholarships and social intervention grants to indigent people in the society.

At the event held at the Foundation complex in Ogberuru, Orlu LGA, Imo State, Obi said activities marking the commemoration of the outfit third anniversary were in three folds, primarily, at touching the lives of people with bias for their empowerment.

He explained that the first of the interventions was the offer of 135 bags of 25kg rice to support household in the town to cushion the effect of COVID -19 pandemic during the lockdown.

According to him, the donation which was targeted at offering succor to the people as well as ameliorating their socio – economic conditions was an aftermath of the scourge ravaging the country and worldwide.

Barrister Obi said the second aspect of the interventions was the offer of hope and support to scores of handicapped people in the area.

The legal icon said physically challenged people need special care even more than those not handicapped as their conditions have put some strains on them, necessitating assistance on a regular basis.

The donation to the handicapped includes bags of rice and other food items to aid their feeding for some time ,a feat that the beneficiaries were elated about as they were been assisted like those not in any way physically challenged.

The Foundation boss said the third aspect of the foundation activities during the yuletide was the offer of scholarships to indigent people as continuing efforts of the organisation to be a notable contributor to educational growth in the community in particular and the state in general.

The foundation has at its third anniversary offered scholarship to about five indigent undergraduates in different universities in the country, bringing its total student portfolio to about 35 scholarships across the Ochasi clan. He recalled that his late father, Augustine Okoronkwo Obi, who was very pivotal to his being a lawyer, a vocation that has provided the where withal to embark on the foundation as the deceased continuously strive for educational pursuits by all.

The NIPCO Plc Company Secretary noted that the foundation primarily aimed at offering scholarships for university education had to shift to social interventions following the pains people are facing due to the economic situation in the country and the world in general.

The foundation, Obi said, also empowered 25 indigent men, women and youths drawn from five different parishes that partner with the organization by providing them soft revolving grants to enable them start a trade.