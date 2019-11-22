President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Honour Sirawoo, has charged athletes and team players in Yobe State to aspire beyond the state in their chosen sports.

He gave the charge in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, shortly after inspecting facilities at the August 27 Stadium, where he addressed athletes preparing for international championship, among others, as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state.

Sirawoo, who appreciated the level of engagements of young talents in the sports development architecture of the state, said with determination, their dreams of becoming great players could be achieved.

“Sports is now a serious business, if you do it well, you will attract wealth and respect, you will serve as a role model to others and be useful to the society,” he said.

The SWAN president, who charged members of the association in the state to be proactive, equally called on the government to upgrade facilities at the August 27 Stadium, to expand the frontiers of sports in Yobe State.

He urged SWAN members to close ranks with a view to growing the association to greater heights, emphasising the need for training and adherence to the Statutes.