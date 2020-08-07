Chinelo Obogo

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has suspended the picketing of Bristow Helicopters after the Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika, intervened in the row between the duo.

The union told journalists that the interventions of Sirika and the Ministry of Labour led to the decision to suspend the picketing of the helicopter charter company after a meeting was held Thursday (yesterday) in Lagos.“In view of the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika yesterday, NAAPE has put on hold the ongoing picketing of Bristow Helicopters pending the determination/outcome of the meeting at the instance of Federal Ministry of Labour Ikoyi Lagos today August 6, 2020,” NAAPE said.

The union had on August 5 threatened to withdraw the services of pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers across all airlines if those whose appointments were recently terminated by Bristow Helicopters are not recalled.

On August 3, it grounded activities at the headquarters of the airline in Lagos, barricading all entrances into the company premises after breakdown of negotiations over payment of salaries.