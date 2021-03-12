By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Ministry of Aviation, in collaboration with International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation and Sustainability (IPADIS) is organising a two-day high level ministerial meeting of member states, policy makers, aviation and tourism experts, and other stakeholders on the sub-region.

The conference speakers include the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, Mr. Raymond Benjamin, member of IPADIS governing board, Vijay Poonoosamy, Director, International and Public Affairs of Q1 group among others.