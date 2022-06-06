Plans to realise an aviation city at the federal capital territory got a boost at the weekend as the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, received the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the project, which would sit on 12,000 hectares of land on the Bill Clinton drive, airport road, Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, at the C of O presentation, said the land will house the aerotropolis, free trade zone, the second runway for Abuja Airport, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, training facilities and other components of the aviation roadmap.

He likened the landmass to the size of Maitama, Wuse, and Garki put together. Bello urged Sirika not to work in silo but carry the FCT management, especially the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) along every step of the way so as to ensure the Abuja master plan is not distorted.

He also emphasized all the buildings will have to be approved by the FCDA and also built in partnership with the Authority, stressing that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was built in partnership with the FCDA to ensure conformity with the Abuja master plan.

Bello noted that the airport city has become a necessity as the FCT was fast growing into a megacity.

Responding, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, thanked the FCT Minister for the C of O and assured him that the FCDA will be part of the implementation of the aviation roadmap so that both ministries are on the same page.

